Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hosts 2024 Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is gearing up once again to host the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics.

Scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., this year’s event promises to be an inspiring display of unity and support for the Special Olympics community.

The one-mile run will kick off in front of the Police Memorial Building at 501 E. Bay Street, Jacksonville, and culminate at The Jacksonville Fairgrounds on Fairground Place.

As participants lace up their running shoes, Bay Street from Liberty Street to Marsh Street will be closed to accommodate the event. However, the Bay Street entrance of the Police Memorial Building will remain open to the public during the run.

Joining forces with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are several criminal justice agencies, including the Atlantic Beach Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations – Jacksonville, the Florida Department of Corrections, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) – Jacksonville Field Office. Notably, the North Florida School of Special Education will also take part in the event.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics is a cherished tradition where law enforcement officers and special athletes run side by side, carrying the symbolic “Flame of Hope” to the Opening Ceremony of Florida’s annual State Summer Games. Once the torch reaches The Jacksonville Fairgrounds, a brief reception will be hosted by JSO to honor the participants before passing the torch to law enforcement officials in another county for their leg of the journey.

Beyond the camaraderie and athleticism, the run serves a noble cause. Funds raised through the purchase of shirts and challenge coins during the first quarter of the year go directly to supporting Special Olympics athletes, enabling them to participate in the Games.

For more information about this heartwarming event, Special Olympics Florida, and its sponsors, visit LETRFL.org. Let’s come together to support and celebrate the incredible achievements of Special Olympics athletes.

