JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Beach Boulevard and Interstate 295.

JSO said all lanes of Beach Boulevard at I-295 are closed right now.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax is sending a crew to the scene.

We will update this story as soon as more information is released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]