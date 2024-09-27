Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight shooting in Durkeeville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Durkeeville Thursday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a shooting on the 2100 block of Kings Park Drive around 11 p.m.

They found an adult with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.

According to JSO, the initial investigation revealed he got into a fight with the suspect who shot hi,

If you know anything, contact JSO.

