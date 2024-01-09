One dead in domestic altercation turned shooting in Arlington area, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported death in the Arlington area at 7200 Arlington Expressway.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Arlington Express due to a reported person shot.

When arriving at the scene, JSO located a man in his mid-20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a parking lot.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

During the early preliminary investigation, officials learned the suspect who is a woman in her mid-20s was still at the scene and detained her.

The NHomicide and Crime Scene Units along with the ADO are at the scene conducting an investigation.

According to JSO, the shooting was caused by a domestic altercation inside a nearby residence. At some point during the altercation, the suspect allegedly fired a handgun at the victim which led to his death.

The female suspect is being transported to the PMB for an interview. At this time it is unknown if there will be any charges.

If anyone has any information, we ask you to come forward by contacting JSO’s non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can go through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

this is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated when details arrive.

