Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report one dead in shooting in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting that left one dead in the Arlington area at 1700 Cesery Blvd.

According to JSO, at around 2:55 p.m., Officers responded to the scene in response to reported gunfire.

When arriving at the scene, Officers located a male in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the victim to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is investigating the scene.

According to early investigation reports, the incident originated from a dispute that led to the victim being shot.

There is no reported threat to the public at this time. A person of interest was taken into custody.

