20-year-old in critical condition following shooting in Jacksonville Heights, police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Jacksonville Heights area in the 7800 block of 103rd St.

According to JSO, at around 6;15 p.m., Officers were notified of a person shot in the 7800 block of 103rd St.

Upon reaching the scene, law enforcement officers discovered a 20-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound. The bullet reportedly passed through his left arm and entered his abdomen.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to initial information, the victim was shot near the reported location and drove himself to the coin laundry for help. The exact circumstances and exact location of the shooting are currently unknown at this time.

Detectives are on-scene gathering information and reviewing surveillance video.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information about the cause of the incident.

