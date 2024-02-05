Man shot in back by unknown shooter in New Town neighborhood, JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported an adult man is recovering after being shot in the back by an unknown shooter in the New Town area.

According to JSO, at around 2:00 p.m., Officers responded to the scene at Tyler St. and West 1st St. due to a person shot.

When arriving at the scene, Officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to JSO’s initial investigation, the victim was reportedly walking in the area when he was approached by an unknown suspect who shot him one time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or they can email us at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

