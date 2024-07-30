One shot after dispute in West Jacksonville area, JSO reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person shot after a dispute in the West Jacksonville area at 3300 Columbus Ave.

According to JSO, at around 8:00 a.m., officers arrived at the scene in response to a call reporting a person shot. Upon arrival, they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect, an adult female, and the victim had engaged in a dispute when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several times. Officers found the suspect at the scene and took her into custody.

According to JSO, this shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. It has been reported that the two individuals involved were not dating, and the shooting occurred outside.

If you have any information related to the incident, we urge you to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

