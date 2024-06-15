Local

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting in Confederate Point

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Confederate Point area.

It happened at 4200 Confederate Point Road.

Detectives are holding a briefing at 9:45 p.m.

