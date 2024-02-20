One man shot in Lackawanna neighborhood robbery during meet-up to buy cellphones, police said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for several suspects involved in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the area of 200 Sunshine St. in response to someone reportedly shot.

During their initial investigation, the victim, an adult man, and his brother were meeting an unknown person to purchase cell phones.

Once the two men arrived at the meet-up location, several unknown people armed with guns approached their car and demanded belongings.

The victim began driving away when he saw their weapons. Police said that the suspects then began firing multiple shots at the car, hitting the victim in the arm and chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to get medical treatment where he was listed with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives searched for video surveillance footage and spoke with witnesses.

At this time JSO said it had limited information about the suspects’ identity.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500, or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also contact Cime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

