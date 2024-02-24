Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating two reported deaths at two locations across Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reported deaths at two different locations across Jacksonville, one in the Lackawanna area, and another in the Woodmere area.

The locations of the reported deaths are at 3700 Townsend Oak Cr., and 800 Benbow St.

Action News Jax is actively monitoring the situation and has dispatched crews to both scenes to gather additional information.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.

This is a developing story, and Action News Jax will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

