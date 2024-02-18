Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating two seperate shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of two separate shootings that took place early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m. a JSO officer was sitting at the Eastside Terrace apartments when a man approached him and told the officer he’d been shot.

First responders state that the man is in his late 40′s and he had been shot in the shoulder.

Police state told Action News Jax that the victim isn’t from Jacksonville and was unable to tell police incident occurred.

He is currently at a hospital being treated for non life threatening injuries

The second incident happened about an hour later, at 1:55 a.m.

JSO was notified of another person who was shot and had driven themselves to a local hospital

The victim was identified as a man in his 30′s who had sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his hip and back.

Police are currently searching for the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.

The JSO non-emergency number: (904) 630-0500.

The Crime Stoppers Hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS

