Local

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K9 wins Top Dog

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Top Dog K9 Tyr

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office started off the week with some great news. They sent a big congratulations to JSO Officer Scott Stevenson and Police Service Dog Tyr.

K9 Tyr recently won the title of “Top Dog” during the 2023 K9 Competition.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Top Dog (Wiener, Eric (CMG-JacksonvilleTV))

With a total of 13 competitors from nine different law enforcement agencies around Florida, Tyr alongside his handler was classified as the overall champion.

Congratulations to Officer Stevenson and Tyr for bringing home the gold.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Top Dog K9 Tyr (Wiener, Eric (CMG-JacksonvilleTV))

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!