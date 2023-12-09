Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K9 wins Top Dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office started off the week with some great news. They sent a big congratulations to JSO Officer Scott Stevenson and Police Service Dog Tyr.

K9 Tyr recently won the title of “Top Dog” during the 2023 K9 Competition.

Top Dog

With a total of 13 competitors from nine different law enforcement agencies around Florida, Tyr alongside his handler was classified as the overall champion.

Congratulations to Officer Stevenson and Tyr for bringing home the gold.

Top Dog K9 Tyr

