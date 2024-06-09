Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office locates missing elderly man with dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On June 5th, in challenging rainy conditions, Jacksonville Sheriff’s K9 Officer Anthony Yannuzzi and his K9 partner, Patriot, reunited a missing 72-year-old man diagnosed with dementia with his family. The dedication and effort of the officers and K9 units are greatly appreciated.

The JaxReady R.E.V.A.M.P. program is a voluntary identification initiative designed to aid in the safe return of endangered, vulnerable, or missing individuals with cognitive and memory impairments or sensory disabilities. The registry is free to those who apply. For more information, visit jaxready.com/REVAMP.

Additionally, the ConnectDuval program enhances emergency preparedness by enabling police, fire, and public safety professionals to better assess and respond to emergencies. Participation in ConnectDuval can significantly improve the effectiveness of emergency responses. To learn more, visit ConnectDuval.org.

These programs are crucial for protecting our community’s most vulnerable members and ensuring their swift and safe return in case of emergencies.

