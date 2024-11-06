Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases body camera video of Oct. 28 officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is releasing the body camera video of the Oct. 28 officer-involved shooting that happened on Eaverson Street.

According to JSO, Officers Rose and Montgomery responded to a carjacking call around 8:30 p.m. on Grothe Street. While Officer Rose got information from the victim, bystanders alerted him about a man with a knife.

Witnesses said the suspect approached the carjacking victim’s family, acted aggressively towards a minor, and then tried to stab someone else.

Body camera video shows Officer Rose interviewing a woman related to the carjacking when someone starts yelling about a person with a knife.

The officers “saw a man assaulting another man with a knife, attempting to stab the man in the head,” according to a news release.

In the body camera video, Officer Rose orders the suspect to drop the knife several times.

After the suspect refused to drop the knife, both officers fired their guns several times at the suspect.

“Send rescue 10-68,” Officer Rose says in the video. “I got a, I got a Bravo Mike with multiple stab wounds and a Bravo Mike with multiple bullet holes.”

Officer Roses’ body camera video shows him checking on the stabbing victim. The victim told Officer Rose he didn’t think he was stabbed.

The video then shows Officer Rose handcuffing the suspect who is lying on the ground. While doing so, Officer Rose identified the weapon as a butter knife.

Both officers then began to perform first aid on the suspect. However, the man died at the scene.

On. Oct. 29, police identified the suspect as 54-year-old Djuan Jackson.

JSO revealed Jackson’s criminal history on Wednesday. According to the news release, Jackson had a lengthy criminal history, including “multiple crimes aggravated assault, drug sales, and domestic battery.” He had just been released in June from a five-year prison sentence.

The State Attorney’s Office will independently review the incident. JSO will then conduct an internal review.

The sheriff’s office released the body camera video on social media. JSO warns the video is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

