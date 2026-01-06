Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases video from shooting where man was reportedly threatening mom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released video from an officer-involved shooting that happened in December.

Police released a Critical Incident Briefing video on YouTube on Monday night.

WARNING: Videos are graphic; viewer discretion advised

The incident happened in the early morning December 16 in Dinsmore on Bradd Avenue.

It began around 9 a.m. the day before when Cory Sweeney’s mother called police reporting her son was threatening her.

Police say they tried to look inside the house Sweeney was in when he broke the glass.

Offices tried to get Sweeney out of the home over the next four hours.

JSO said he eventually came outside with a large object and looked like he was going to throw it. He was shot by officers around 3 a.m.

Police say Sweeney is still in the hospital and he now faces multiple assault charges.

