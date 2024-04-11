JSO: Man in ‘life-threatening condition’ after shooting outside motel in Lincoln Hills neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have confirmed that one man was shot outside a motel in the Lincoln Hills neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday at 5900 Moncrief Rd. W.

During a briefing, police said a man in his 30s suffered a single gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital in “life-threatening condition. He is currently in surgery and his condition “could be stabilizing.”

One suspect is believed to be involved.

While JSO is early on in the investigation, detectives are looking for evidence, video, and witnesses. There is currently no motive or reason for the shooting.

JSO is asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 904-630-0500.

