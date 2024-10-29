Local

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered 71-Year-Old man in Mandarin

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

71-year-old James Sullivan Darrah Image provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is searching for 71-year-old James Sullivan Darrah, who was reported missing in the Mandarin area and has been diagnosed with Dementia.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Mr. Darrah was last seen by family members in the 2700 block of Claire Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. It has been reported that Mr. Darrah has been diagnosed with dementia, which has heightened concerns for his safety.

  • Name: James Sullivan Darrah
  • Age: 71
  • Sex: Male
  • Height/Weight: 5′11″, 160 lbs
  • Eye Color: Blue
  • Hair Color: Gray
  • Clothing: Blue baseball hat, gray pullover, tan (or gray) shorts

Despite ongoing efforts, the search has so far been unsuccessful, and the Sheriff’s Office is now asking for community assistance.

Residents in the Mandarin area are encouraged to check cameras, vehicles, and surrounding properties for any sign of Mr. Darrah. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!