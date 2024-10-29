Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered 71-Year-Old man in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is searching for 71-year-old James Sullivan Darrah, who was reported missing in the Mandarin area and has been diagnosed with Dementia.

Mr. Darrah was last seen by family members in the 2700 block of Claire Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. It has been reported that Mr. Darrah has been diagnosed with dementia, which has heightened concerns for his safety.

Name : James Sullivan Darrah

: James Sullivan Darrah Age : 71

: 71 Sex : Male

: Male Height/Weight : 5′11″, 160 lbs

: 5′11″, 160 lbs Eye Color : Blue

: Blue Hair Color : Gray

: Gray Clothing: Blue baseball hat, gray pullover, tan (or gray) shorts

Despite ongoing efforts, the search has so far been unsuccessful, and the Sheriff’s Office is now asking for community assistance.

Residents in the Mandarin area are encouraged to check cameras, vehicles, and surrounding properties for any sign of Mr. Darrah. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

