Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identifies toddler found wandering alone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has identified the found child and located the guardians. JSO thanks the community for their help.

Update #1 We are pleased to announce the child has been identified and guardians located. Thanks to all who assisted in identifying the child.@CityofJax @THEJFRD @JaxReady #JSO https://t.co/2edtAh1jkW — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 17, 2024

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a toddler who was found wandering alone in the 5500 block of Firestone Rd.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO officials, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a child, believed to be between 2 and 3 years old, who was discovered without a caregiver.

Despite efforts to locate the child’s guardian, officers have been unsuccessful so far. Additionally, the child has been unable to provide any information regarding her residential location.

Given these circumstances, JSO is turning to the community for help in identifying the child and potentially locating her family or caregiver.

Described as a toddler aged between 2 and 3 years old, the child is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs between 30 and 35 pounds. At the time of discovery, she was wearing a white tank top and tie-dye shorts.

JSO has released a photo of the child and is urging anyone who may recognize her or have information about her identity to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904)-630-0500.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.