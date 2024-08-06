Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to identify robbery suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a recent strong-arm robbery. The incident took place at Wesconnett Elementary Park, located in the 6000 block of 105th Street.

The victim reported that a group of individuals, captured in surveillance images, robbed him while he was at the park. The JSO has released these images to the public in hopes of gathering more information about the suspects.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identities to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can also be submitted to First Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS. Anonymous tips may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

