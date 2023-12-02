Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer recognized and thanked by citizen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A few weeks ago, Officer Crocker with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office met Sara and her daughter, Ana, while he was working at Ana’s school, Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center.

Ana has been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and is confined to a wheelchair. As a result of the diagnosis, the family moved to Florida to escape the harsh winters of the north that complicated Ana’s condition.

During their conversation, Officer Crocker recommended the family visit Huguenot Park – as this would allow for them to drive onto the beach, a location that typically would not be attainable in her current condition while confined to a wheelchair.

Officer Crocker didn’t stop there, a few days later while on duty in the park, he met the family as they arrived and showed them around to the best locations to go that would offer Ana the most enjoyment.

According to Sara, “This information opened a whole new world for Ana to enjoy the sand and waves and for us to experience the beach as a family… To say that Ana loves to go to the beach is an understatement.”

She went on to say, “Not only did Officer Crocker sensitively acknowledge the limitations of a child with disabilities, but he shared a solution to help Ana enjoy life to her fullest”.

“Thank you, Officer Crocker, for providing a life changing path for this family, and most importantly, for Ana! Demonstrating the Core Values of Community Focused and Respect for Others,” said JSO in a news release.

