Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer survives dangerous encounter

Jacksonville, FL — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer walks out of the hospital to applause from many of his colleagues after he’s shot by a robbery suspect. Officer Luis Mercado was shot in the leg while responding to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar on Soutel Drive. The suspect was killed after being shot by the officer. JSO says the suspect could not have bought the gun legally because of his long criminal history. JSO has not publicly identified the suspect yet.

NEW THIS MORNING: Jacksonville police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jamari Rashaud Akins.

Jamari Rashaud Akins (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Officer Shot in Leg Released from Hospital 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐄𝐃𝐘 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘, 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐎! Officer Luis Mercado left the hospital after an armed robbery suspect shot him in the leg earlier this morning. Officer Mercado used his training to apply a tourniquet to his own leg moments after he returned fire. JFRD took him to the hospital where he spent a few hours receiving medical care before being sent home to continue recovering. We appreciate all the well wishes and prayers for his recovery. Please continue to pray for him as he recovers from home. “I’m so glad he’s able to go home to his family,” Sheriff Waters said outside the hospital. “That’s the biggest thing for me, and it’s so good to see his fellow officers come out to watch him as he leaves the hospital.” We ask you continue to respect Officer Mercado’s and his family’s privacy at this time. The suspect involved in the shooting did not survive. Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 9, 2025

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot afternoon with a few storms developing. Feels like temperatures will top out just above 100 degrees this afternoon. The morning hours will be mainly dry in Jacksonville with a few showers and storms developing after 3 pm. Storms will be capable of heavy rain and lightning. The coverage of the storms should be less than yesterday.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says some neighborhoods saw 3-4″+ of rainfall yesterday. Heat continues this week with highs each day into the 90s and a daily chances for some afternoon thunderstorms. Feels like temperatures will be 100+. This weekend will be hot in the lower 90s with a few afternoon storms.

THREE BIG THINGS TO KNOW:

The Supreme Court has refused to allow Florida to enforce an immigration law making it a crime for people who are living in the U.S. illegally to enter the state. The high court’s action will keep the law on hold while a legal challenge continues. The court did not explain its decision and no justice noted a dissent. In April, Jacksonville was the first city in the nation to enact a law that makes it a crime with jail sentences for someone to enter or reside in the city while being in the country illegally. The city’s law mirrors the Florida law.

Florida’s Republican and Democratic state lawmakers and Congressional members have been invited to tour Alligator Alcatraz. The invite, sent by the state Division of Emergency Management, comes after a group of Democratic state lawmakers, including local State Representative Angie Nixon, attempted to tour the facility last week. They were denied entry. Some Democrats say this sanitized tour is not real oversight. Still, the lawmakers say they’ll accept the invitation, but they also plan to return for an unannounced visit.

An absolute mess along the Duval/Nassau County line. A pickup truck hauling a camper crashed on the overpass to the Nassau River just after 1:00 pm Wednesday, causing it to overturn and back up traffic for hours. Both the driver and passenger, who are from Savannah, had serious injuries. FHP says the pickup hydroplaned, causing it to overturn and the trailer broke apart after hitting the side of the overpass.

🚨 MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨

A truck pulling a camper has flipped over the bridge near Mile Marker 370. NCSO, fire rescue, and Florida Highway Patrol are on scene responding to the incident.

ALL SOUTHBOUND LANES OF I-95 ARE CLOSED. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/JDkLfIEriv — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) July 9, 2025

You hear him weekdays from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm daily. Brian Kilmeade is taking a break from his ‘summer retreat’ in St. Johns County to join Jacksonville’s Morning News with his insight into Florida rain vs. New York storms and why he says ICE is under attack from within.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews