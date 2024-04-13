Jacksonville, St. Augustine USPS workers indicted for mail misconduct

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced indictments against postal workers Austin Engler (26, St. Augustine) and Teron Haywood, Sr. (46, Jacksonville) for alleged misconduct involving mail delivery.

Engler and Haywood, both employed by the United States Postal Service (USPS), face charges of destruction or delay of mail, a serious offense carrying a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

Duckworth, 43, from Jacksonville, stands accused of embezzling items from the mail, including a retail store gift card and a bracelet, on March 1, 2023. As a U.S. Postal Service employee, Duckworth faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison if convicted.

Meanwhile, Engler, 26, from St. Augustine, and Haywood, Sr., 46, from Jacksonville, both face charges of destruction or delay of mail during their employment as Rural Carrier Assistants with USPS. The indictments allege that in June 2023, Engler and Haywood knowingly and unlawfully destroyed or delayed mail intended for delivery along their respective routes. If convicted, each could also face up to five years in federal prison.

An indictment serves as a formal charge, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Office of Inspector General of the United States Postal Service conducted investigations into these cases. Assistant United States Attorneys Laura Cofer Taylor and David B. Mesrobian will prosecute them.

