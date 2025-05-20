Jacksonville summer camps for future game makers announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Esports Alliance is hosting two in-person free coding course in June at the Jacksonville Public Library.

For Ages 12-17 ~ 2 weeks, 3 days/week starting June 9th at the Downtown Library.

For Ages 7 to 12 ~ Wednesdays for 6 weeks starting June 11th at the South Mandarin Library, sponsored by the Friends of South Mandarin Branch Library.

CLICK HERE to learn more about our Camps and register on our website

