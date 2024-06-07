Jacksonville Symphony to present Symphonie Fantastique for Season Finale June 7-8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As a grand conclusion to its current season, the Jacksonville Symphony is set to perform the celebrated Symphonie Fantastique at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, Jacoby Symphony Hall.

Two performances are scheduled for Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, both at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website HERE.

This masterpiece is renowned for its groundbreaking melodies and has significantly influenced composers like Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Join Music Director Courtney Lewis and the Symphony in closing this incredible season with one of Jacksonville’s favorites: Berlioz’s wildly imaginative Fantastic Symphony. This symphony is a cornerstone of the Romantic Era and tells the story of a love-stricken artist’s journey from a peaceful countryside to a dramatic conclusion. The program will begin with another storytelling work: powerful orchestral music from Thomas Adès’ masterpiece opera, The Exterminating Angel.

