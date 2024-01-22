Local

Jacksonville Transport Authority announces new service enhancements starting January 22

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) announces that the next round of service enhancements will begin starting Monday, January 22 following recommendations and customer feedback.

The JTA service enhancements will include improvements to on-time performance and timing updates on select routes.

To minimize the impact on affected customers, JTA has made multiple adjustments to the frequency of various routes throughout the schedule on specific days.

Click the links on each route to view the new schedules.

For questions or concerns, please reach out to JTA Customer Service at (904) 630-3100.

JTA Fixed Bus Routes:

First Coast Flyer Routes:

