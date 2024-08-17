Jacksonville trio arrested for illegal street racing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three Jacksonville men are being charged for illegal street racing on Aug. 12, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest reports, Cedric Mcnish Jr, Edward Griffin, and Christopher Thelisma were in a Camaro on University Boulevard.

An undercover officer saw the car doing three doughnuts in a parking lot. The Camaro was one of at least 10 other cars participating in a “street takeover.”

The group of cars left and drove to the Bert Maxwell Boat Ramp on Maxwell Road. The Camaro then did more doughnuts.

When the Camaro tried to leave, the officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the men in the car.

Thelisma was the driver, Griffin was in the passenger seat, and Mcnish was in the backseat.

All three are being charged with race on highway, parking lot or roadway -- driving a motor vehicle or motorcycle.

