Jacksonville University offering free soccer clinic for kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you have a young soccer player in your house, we have an opportunity for you.

Jacksonville University’s men’s and women’s soccer squads are teaming up to provide a free soccer clinic.

It will be held next Saturday, May 18 at Southern Oak Stadium.

Kids between 4 and 13 are welcome to come out.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. To register, click here.

