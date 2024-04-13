Jacksonville to unveil first-ever JaxReady Fest May 10-11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Emergency Preparedness Division is excited to unveil the first-ever JaxReady Fest, an immersive preparedness experience aimed at empowering residents with the knowledge and resources to navigate potential hazards confidently.

Taking place on May 10th and 11th at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, JaxReady Fest promises to be a dynamic event, open from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

This free community event boasts an array of engaging activities, educational workshops, and interactive demonstrations, catering to individuals, families, and businesses eager to bolster their preparedness efforts.

Attendees at JaxReady Fest can anticipate:

Engaging with over sixty partner agencies and experts, gaining valuable insights into their pivotal roles within the community.

Participating in hands-on demonstrations, and acquiring essential skills for emergency response.

Exploring interactive exhibits showcasing emergency communication technologies and disaster response equipment.

Attending informative workshops covering a spectrum of topics, including severe weather safety, Narcan administration, and home emergency planning.

Partaking in enjoyable activities suitable for all ages, including scavenger hunts, preparedness games, and giveaways.

“We are thrilled to introduce JaxReady Fest as a platform to educate and empower our community to be prepared for any emergency,” expressed Andre Ayoub, Chief of the Emergency Preparedness Division. “By offering access to valuable resources, expert guidance, and practical training, we aim to equip the community with the tools they need to stay safe in the face of any disaster.”

The realization of JaxReady Fest has been made possible through the generous support of our sponsor, JEA, with the endorsement of Mayor Donna Deegan and her staff. Together, they are steadfast in our commitment to cultivating a prepared and resilient community.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to become JaxReady! Save the dates for JaxReady Fest and join us for a day filled with learning, enjoyment, and preparedness.

For further information and updates about JaxReady Fest, visit JaxReady.com/Fest or follow them on social media @JaxReady.

