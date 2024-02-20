Jacksonville Urban League to celebrate 75 years of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Urban League will be celebrating 75 years of service to the community at an upcoming gala.

Tickets are still available for the event which will also feature R&B Singer Chante Moore, known for hits like “Chante’s Got a Man,” and “Love’s Taken Over.”

The Jacksonville Urban League offers several programs to support underserved communities in the city and works to tackle issues including homelessness, unemployment, youth crime prevention, and support for small businesses.

The 75th Anniversary Gala and Fundraiser is March 2 at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Jacksonville.

Action News Jax Anchor Tenikka Hughes will serve as emcee.

You can find more information about the gala and the Jacksonville Urban League HERE.

