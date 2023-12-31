Jacksonville to welcome 2024 with dazzling fireworks displays over St. Johns River New Years Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the clock ticks down to midnight on December 31, 2023, the skies over the St. Johns River in Jacksonville will burst into a spectacular display of fireworks to bid farewell to the year gone by and welcome the dawn of 2024.

The dazzling pyrotechnics will commence at the stroke of midnight, casting a vibrant glow over the iconic Acosta and Main Street Bridges.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to gather along the waterfront in Downtown Jacksonville, creating the perfect setting for a memorable New Year’s Eve celebration. Secure a prime spot with friends or family and witness the stunning visual symphony that will unfold in the night sky.

This year, the fireworks will originate from a barge positioned on the St. Johns River, situated between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels. The display will also grace the skies above the St. Johns River, emanating from the Acosta Bridge. These locations offer great views of Downtown Jacksonville from both the North and South banks, Brooklyn, and the site of Riverside Arts Market beneath Fuller Warren Bridge.

For optimal viewing, the fireworks can be seen from both sides of the river, spanning from the Fuller Warren Bridge to the area surrounding EverBank Stadium.

The Acosta and Main Street bridges are scheduled to be closed to traffic for approximately one hour, beginning at around 11:30 p.m.

The city has not arranged any bleachers or special seating for the fireworks event. It is recommended that you bring your chairs or blankets for comfortable viewing.

The festivities are set to kick off exactly at midnight, marking the commencement of 2024 with a burst of color, light, and celebration. Don’t miss the chance to partake in this annual tradition and usher in the New Year surrounded by the enchanting ambiance of Jacksonville’s skyline.

