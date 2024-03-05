Jacksonville wins energy efficiency grant, lower bills planned for select low-income residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded the City of Jacksonville an $845,350 energy efficiency grant.

Funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the grant will fund energy audits and weatherization repairs that lower energy bills for up to 110 low-income residents. The program is in partnership with JEA and community-based organizations.

The City of Jacksonville said services funded by the grant will include blower door tests to measure air leaks out of the home; installation of a data monitoring system to measure the climate inside the home and determine the impact that repairs have on monthly energy bills; and replacement of HVAC units, doors, insulation, and energy-efficient lightbulbs.

“It is a top priority of my administration to bring our tax dollars home through more federal grants. This energy efficiency award is yet another exciting step towards that goal,” Mayor Donna Deegan said. “I want to thank the Biden Administration for their Investing in America agenda, which continues to invest in Jacksonville.”

Before the program can begin, the City of Jacksonville’s Housing and Community Development Division must finish and send the plan to be passed by the Jacksonville City Council. Once approved, the city will let households know how to participate.

Once approved, the program will start with homes in the Eastside neighborhood and then expand city-wide.

