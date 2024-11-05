Jacksonville woman arrested in hit and run that killed Edward White student athlete

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police announced the arrest Tuesday of a woman in connection to a fatal hit and run that killed an Edward H. White High School student on Sept. 30.

Alaysha Williams, 17, was struck by three vehicles as she crossed Blanding Boulevard in the 3900 block on her way to the bus stop. Two of the vehicles stopped and the other drove off. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Karlotta Dowdy, 41, was the driver of the vehicle that drove off after the teen was hit.

“Detectives obtained footage from a nearby business showing the driver stopping several blocks away, checking the vehicle for damage, and then driving off, leaving Williams’ backpack behind,” a JSO social media post states. “Dowdy initially denied hitting Williams, claiming she had struck another vehicle at the scene. However, evidence indicates Dowdy knew or should have known she had struck a person,” the post states.

Due to the circumstances, and because Williams was not in a crosswalk, the other drivers were not charged, JSO said.

Alaysha Williams Alaysha Williams, a senior at Edward H. White High School, died after a hit and run wreck on Blanding Boulevard. (Alaysha Williams family, for Action News Jax)

Karlotta Dowdy Karlotta Dowdy, 41, was arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Alaysha Williams Sept. 30 on Blanding Blvd in Jacksonville. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

