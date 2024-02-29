Jacksonville woman in custody after authorities said she ran from deadly highway crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 24-year-old Kaylyn Lowdenslager is behind bars and faces a series of charges including operating a car with a suspended license while causing death or serious bodily injury and leaving a crash scene involving death without rendering aid.

She now has just over a $200,000 bond after investigators said she struck a pickup truck with her car, hitting two pedestrians, and killing one of them.

Officer Dylan Bryan with the Florida Highway Patrol said this all happened Monday morning on the I-295 exit ramp to I-10.

“It subsequently struck the back of that pickup truck, which thrusted that forward into the actual pedestrians or service technician that was repairing the tire and pinned him against the tractor-trailer,” Bryan said.

Sgt. Bryan said Lowdenslager lost control of her vehicle and tried to flee the scene, but was later taken into custody.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report said after Lowdenslager was arrested, officers searched her purse and found the drug MDMA, over eight grams of a purple power substance, and a small white powder substance that she said was fentanyl.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said these are some very serious charges.

“So that could rise to the level of 30 years in custody,” Carson said.

Records from JSO also show Lowdenslager had been arrested multiple times by police since 2019.

Lowdenslager has had numerous drug charges, a DUI, and criminal mischief, and violations of probation.

Carson said no one should ever flee a crash scene.

“When you flee the scene of an accident, you add dimensions to the actual crime.”

Carson added that people should always be cautious while they are on the roadway.

