Jacksonville woman faces charges for trying to kidnap a child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman who witnessed a child being kidnapped at a Jacksonville intersection is speaking out.

Police said the victim was selling water bottles on Edgewood Avenue and Moncrief Road with his mom’s friend when 22-year-old Mikaya Williams grabbed him.

According to the arrest report, Williams told the victim, “Your mom said get in the car,” and “Come here, get in the car, I got your money.”

The boy told police he had never seen the woman before. But police said Williams pushed him into the car and drove away.

Shameika, who witnessed the whole situation, told Action News Jax that she supervises the children. And after she saw Williams grab the boy, she was quick to follow the car.

“She took me on a high-speed chase,” said Shameika. “He was in her back window. He was crying and pointing at my car like get me out of here. I don’t know her. The whole time I’m chasing her and trying to drive on the side of her, she was just like jamming in the car like dancing with the music loud.”

Shameika said that after several miles, the suspect stopped, and she was able to get the child out of the car. She was also able to block the car using her car and called the police.

“My heart was beating so fast like I was just praying the whole time I was chasing her,” said Shameika. “I did what I had to do, and I am glad that I was able.”

Williams’ bond is set at just over $150,000.

According to court records, she is scheduled to be arraigned on July 21st.

