Jacksonville woman killed in head-on crash on US 301; two others seriously injured

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is dead after a deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County, south of Waldo, Florida, on Sunday morning, says the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around 11:30 a.m., the woman was driving a sedan travelling southbound on US 301 in the inside lane. Another car, a pickup truck, was travelling north on US 301 in the inside lane.

According to FHP’s ongoing investigation, the sedan failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, causing the car to travel through the median and into the northbound travel lane, which was directly in the path of the pick-up truck. It caused a head-on collision.

Based on FHP’s report, the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene. She was 41 years old.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

