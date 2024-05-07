Jacksonville woman searching for her late mother’s bracelet that came off during Luke Combs concert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local woman is looking for help after she lost a family heirloom that belonged to her late mother.

She said it came off during the Luke Combs concert on Friday at EverBank Stadium, and the search efforts have reached a large audience on social media.

For years, Brittney Smith has been wearing a gold bangle bracelet; it belonged to her mother who passed away over 20 years ago.

“My mother meant the world to me. As I get older and have children, I miss her more and more,” Smith said, beginning to cry.

Her mother, Kelly Brogden, died unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm when Smith was just 14.

“She came in to wake me up one morning for school and collapsed on my floor. She was brain-dead before they could do anything,” she said.

The bracelet is one of the few things Smith’s mother left that she has, and she wore it just about every day.

It’s a gold bangle bracelet with a hinge, so it opens. It has etched lines for texture, but there’s not a chain. It also has what Smith described as a “tiny button.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

It disappeared at some point during the concert.

“I sat on my couch and cried for probably an hour,” she said.

Smith was in the pit section for the concert and said she wore it on the same wrist as the entrance wristband, so she didn’t notice it was gone until she was home.

Pictures show it on her wrist when the concert started and then gone in last photo of the night.

“I’m praying it’s fallen off and with foot traffic of the pit, there was quite a few people down there, that it was kicked to the side,” she said. “I’d like to think it’s still in there.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

She posted on Facebook for help, and it’s been shared over 1,000 times, even strangers have tried helping her but without any luck.

Smith said to get it back would mean the world to her.

“To have something of hers I can keep with me and pass to my children who never got to meet her, it’s invaluable. I don’t think I could put it into words,” she said.

Smith also tried calling security and lost and found at the stadium, but nothing has been turned in.

She also filed a police report to notify local pawn shops in the area.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.