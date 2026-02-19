Jacksonville woman sentenced to 18 months, ordered to pay $1.8M in tax fraud case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for aiding and assisting in the filing of a false tax return. Survalarie Harris, who operated Tax Genie Tax Service, was also ordered to pay over $1.8 million in restitution for tax losses caused to the United States.

We previously reported that Harris pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2025.

Now, U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger handed down the sentence after investigators found Harris knowingly reported false information, including fictitious business expenses, to decrease taxpayer liabilities and increase refunds from the Internal Revenue Service.

Agents with the IRS Criminal Investigation determined that Harris prepared more than 900 falsified tax returns between the 2020 and 2022 tax years.

Harris reported net losses for businesses that did not exist to lower the adjusted gross income of her clients. This allowed taxpayers to qualify for the Earned Income Credit, a refundable tax credit based on income and filing status.

According to court documents, Harris had been preparing these falsified returns since at least 2018.

U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announced the sentencing following the investigation. Kehoe emphasized that his office will continue to coordinate with federal agents to protect the integrity of the tax system.

“Deliberately submitting false, fraudulent, or misleading information to the IRS is a crime,” Kehoe said. “We will work with the IRS to vigorously investigate and prosecute those who deliberately seek to defraud our tax system.”

Ron Loecker, Special Agent in Charge for IRS Criminal Investigation in the Florida Field Office, noted that the case highlights the consequences for preparers who violate federal law.

“Most tax preparers play by the rules—but those who don’t will be held accountable,” Loecker said. “Creating bogus businesses to steal refunds isn’t a shortcut—it’s a felony. IRS Special Agents will relentlessly pursue fraudsters and make sure justice is served.”

