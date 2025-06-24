Jacksonville woman stuck in the Middle East due to conflict between Israel and Iran

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What was supposed to be a trip to visit family and attend a wedding in Jordan quickly turned into a scary situation for Deana Mardini.

“Once we saw the missiles, we saw them like fly over us.” said Mardini, who lives in Jacksonville. “If it’s very quiet, we can hear them dropping.”

On Monday, Mardini was in Aqaba, just a few miles from the Israeli border as the battle between Israel and Iran continues.

“It’s just the fact that it’s so close by, is the most scary part,” said Mardini. “We were in the desert yesterday and we could hear all of the planes, like the jets going over and going to the bordering countries.”

President Trump announced a planned ceasefire between Israel and Iran following Iran’s missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar Monday, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites.

But all of this has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. It’s something that has Mardini worried.

“I was supposed to leave on the 27th,” said Mardini. “My flight got canceled so I rebooked it, a few days later it got canceled again. I am fearful that I won’t be able to get back. It’s kind of scary knowing that we are so close to all the conflict that’s going on and we can’t really do anything about it. We can’t escape.”

Mardini said that she was able to rebook her flight for another date and is hoping she will be able to safely return home.

