Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens up for Best Zoo in USA TODAY’s 10Best readers’ poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is once again up for national recognition.

The zoo is nominated for Best Zoo in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2026 poll.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens came in at No. 4 on the 2025 Readers’ Choice poll.

The nominees are “facilities that excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment, while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors,” USA TODAY said.

The Zoo said in a news release, “The nomination comes at a milestone moment for the Zoo, as it prepares to officially open its J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Manatee River and new VyStar SkyScape entrance on March 6, ushering in a new era for conservation, education, and guest experience.”

Also among the nominees are the St. Louis Zoo and the San Diego Zoo. Each zoo nominated was selected by a panel of experts.

The Zoo’s Land of the Tiger exhibit was recognized in 2023 by the 10Best Readers’ Choice poll, coming in at No. 5 on that list.

Voting is open from now through Monday, March 9 at noon ET. The 10 winners will be announced Wednesday, March 18.

Readers can vote once a day. To vote for the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, click here.

