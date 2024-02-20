Local

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens to host virtual baby shower to celebrate baby tiger trio

By William Clayton, Action News Jax

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens to host virtual baby shower Image of the baby tiger trio at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

By William Clayton, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Excitement is building as the anticipation for the tiger triplet’s first moments in their habitat grows.

In preparation for their arrival, a virtual baby shower has been announced to celebrate the tiger trio’s upcoming debut.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Donors are invited to contribute generously to support the purchase of new enrichment items aimed at promoting the mental and physical well-being of the cubs.

Items ranging from smaller toys suitable for cubs to larger ones for their later stages will be acquired with the donations received.

Join in the celebration and contribute to the triplet’s baby shower by following the link HERE

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

William Clayton

William Clayton, Action News Jax

Digital reporter and content creator for Action News Jax

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!