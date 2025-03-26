Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens launches conservation leaders group, here’s how to join

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has launch a new group called Conservation Leaders Collective (CLC). It’s looking for new young professionals with a passion for conservation and community engagement, a Jacksonville Zoo news release states.

This initiative aims to inspire the next generation of community leaders by providing opportunities to engage in conservation efforts, support the mission of the Zoo, and grow their personal and professional networks, the news release states.

The group is open to professionals in their 20s and 30s who are committed to wildlife conservation and eager to make a difference. Members will gain exclusive access to unique experiences, including behind-the-scenes zoo tours, volunteer projects, guest lectures from local leaders and conservation experts, and social events designed to support the Zoo and its conservation initiatives.

The Collective is actively recruiting new members and will hold a kickoff event at the Zoo on April 8, coinciding with National Zoo Lovers Day. Attendees will meet the Collective’s Leadership Council, learn more about the group, upcoming events and initiatives, and how to become a member or get involved.

Young professionals interested in becoming a member are encouraged to register for the event HERE.

The Conservation Leaders Collective encourages members to apply their unique experiences and skill sets by participating in various committees that will help grow and shape the future of the group while making a tangible impact both locally and globally. Learn more about the Collective and how it supports Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens HERE.

