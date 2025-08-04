Jacksonville Zoo to host Brew at the Zoo: Conservation on Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is serving up Conservation on Draft with the return of the popular event, Brew at the Zoo on September 12.

The Zoo’s signature after-hours event is filled with craft beer, savory food, and unforgettable entertainment, all in support of wildlife conservation.

Brew at the Zoo invites guests to sip and stroll through the Zoo while enjoying samples from more than 50 breweries and food vendors. This lively evening features live music, games, and a culinary safari of local flavors to benefit the Zoo’s mission to connect communities with wildlife and wild places.

“Brew at the Zoo is more than just a great night out, it’s a celebration of craft beer, local culture, and conservation,” said Nikki Smith, Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens. “Your ticket supports the animals and plants you love while helping protect their wild counterparts around the world.”

Presale ticket options are available now through August 12:

Behind-the-Scenes Package – $185

VIP Admission – $95

Designated Driver VIP – $55

General Admission (Members) – $60

General Admission (Non-Members) – $65

Designated Driver General Admission – $45

VIP guests receive early entry at 5:30 p.m., access to a private VIP area with premium tastings, exclusive vendors, and live entertainment. Guests may also upgrade their evening with an exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Night Hike, an intimate guided tour revealing the secret lives of animals after dark.

This event will be held Friday, September 12 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Visit www.jacksonvillezoo.org/brew-at-the-zoo to purchase tickets and learn more.

©2025 Cox Media Group