Jacksonville’s Lieutenant Travis J. Cox receives national recognition for community service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lieutenant Travis J. Cox has been named a monthly winner of the 2025 National Life Group’s Do Good Heroes Award, recognizing his exceptional community service in Jacksonville.

The award, presented by National Life Group, honors fire rescue and police personnel who go above and beyond their public safety duties through community service. Belline Bonaparte of Gravity Financial nominated Lt. Cox for his outstanding leadership and service.

“I’d like to recognize Lt. Cox’s dedication to serving his community and going above and beyond his duty to make a positive impact,” said Bonaparte. “This recognition is a testament to his hard work and commitment to making a difference.”

Lt. Cox is a 2021 Leadership Jacksonville graduate and an active board member of the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation, where he supports youth development and education.

He was recognized for organizing a lifesaving active shooter training drill for local schools and for speaking at the Sunday School Publishing Board Conference, where he shared strategies for improving safety in places of worship.

As a Do Good Heroes award winner, Lt. Cox will receive $500 to donate to a nonprofit of his choice.

He will be honored at a celebration on Saturday, August 16th, at 6 pm at the Sawgrass Marriott Ponte Vedra Beach.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]