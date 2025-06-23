Jacksonville’s mayor has one day remaining to act on a new immigration-related bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan has one day left to act on a new immigration bill.

The bill sponsor has argued her decision will determine whether or not Jacksonville will be a “sanctuary city”.

The legislation would restrict organizations that receive tax dollars from the City of Jacksonville from providing services to people who are here in the country illegally.

The bill does include some exceptions, including for medical services provided by UF Shands, services for victims of labor and sex trafficking, children’s services, and services provided to active military members and pregnant women.

The bill also specifies that organizations would have to “knowingly” provide services or distribute funds to someone in the country illegally to be considered in violation.

Additionally, the mayor’s office would have to present a report to city council by June 30th reporting all federal grants the city receives and how many people without legal status in the country are living in local public housing.

“What’s amazing is this bill makes us answer that question, because no one in Jacksonville can tell you whether or not we’re spending money on illegal aliens here,” said Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District 13), who sponsored the bill.

Diamond is urging the mayor to sign the bill before the clock runs out for her to take action on Tuesday.

The mayor punted on a bill earlier this year that makes it a crime to enter Duval County without legal status in the country, allowing it to take effect without her signature.

“I think she’ll do the same thing with this bill. I think she’s just trying to pretend like we don’t have a potential sanctuary city here in Jacksonville,” said Diamond.

The mayor’s office told Action News Jax she’s doing a final review of the bill and will announce her decision before Tuesday night’s council meeting.

If the mayor were to veto the bill, its path forward would be unclear, as it only passed with 11 votes.

That’s one vote shy of a veto-proof supermajority.

“We’re gonna find out at city council whether or not there’s votes to override this. You know, a lot of Republicans, they campaigned as conservatives. Conservatives want this bill to pass. So, we’re gonna find out whether we have real Republicans or we have RINOS,” said Diamond.

There are no specific penalties in the bill, but the city would not be allowed to distribute funds to an organization that refuses to agree to the restrictions.

Diamond explained that funding would presumably be cut off to an organization if a violation occurs.

