Jacksonville’s Mixed Fillings ranked No. 3 best pie shop in U.S. on USA Today’s 10Best readers’ poll

A Jacksonville pie shop is receiving national recognition.

The River City’s own Mixed Fillings Pie Shop was voted as one of the top 10 pie shops in the country in the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.

The rankings were revealed Wednesday and Mixed Fillings took the No. 3 spot.

“Chef Natasha Burton brings Southern flavors and classical training together in unexpected creations with cheeky names like Peanut Butter and Jealous, Blurred Limes Key Lime Pie, and Wake Me Up Before You Cocoa, a chocolate lava pie,” USA Today wrote about Mixed Fillings.

Burton described her frustration with the rising rent and the challenge of making ends meet.

Mixed Fillings then turned to its customers for help in July, when it was facing eviction due to unresolved maintenance issues with its landlord.

People pitched in more than $13,000 to a GoFundMe page to assist Burton and her family with legal fees.

While Mixed Fillings searched for a new location, customers lined up at Riverside Arts Market every Saturday to get their fix.

On Pi Day, fittingly, Mixed Fillings celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Downtown Jacksonville.

The shop is on Adams Street Downtown alongside two other local food offerings, Bagels R Us and Rojas Pizza.

