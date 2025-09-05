2025 Jaguars season: How to ride the Gameday Xpress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gameday Xpress returns this weekend as the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare for the home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

The shuttle service, provided by the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA), offers rides to and from EverBank Stadium to help fans avoid the headaches of navigating gameday traffic and parking.

Locations

Round-trip transportation will be offered from five park-and-ride locations in different areas of Jacksonville:

Downtown

Kings Avenue Parking Garage, located at 1201 Kings Ave. with continuous shuttle service (ADA accessible)



FSCJ Downtown Campus, located at 900 N. Laura St.

Suburban

Beaches Lot at Wingate (278 Penman Rd.)



Southside: JTB Park-n-Ride (7000 Philips Hwy.)



Northside: Armsdale Park-n-Ride (3191 Armsdale Rd)

Service will begin at 11 am with buses running regularly until kickoff, set for 1 pm.

The last buses will leave the stadium one hour after the game ends.

Pricing

Cash is not accepted; riders can purchase Gameday Xpress ride passes through the MyJTA app.

Single passes:

Downtown lots: $10

Suburban lots: 15

If you plan on using the service multiple times this season, you can also purchase a pass for the full 2025 home season.

Season Passes:

Downtown lots: $60

Suburban lots: $80

Arriving at the Bank, you may notice some new changes. See what fans can expect as the stadium undergoes major construction and renovations here.

