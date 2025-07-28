Jaguars announce mock game for fans at EverBank Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will host a stadium scrimmage at EverBank Stadium on August 1 as part of their 2025 Training Camp presented by Dream Finders Homes.

Fans can attend the practice session starting at 5:30 p.m., featuring a mock game between the Jaguars’ Offense and Defense.

Tickets are free but require advanced registration, which can be secured at Jaguars.com/TrainingCamp.

The scrimmage will include a performance of the National Anthem and a color guard display, along with entertainment breaks.

Pro shops and concessions will be available for attendees.

Parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m., offering complimentary general parking in Lots B, C, D, E, J, and S, as well as the Tailgaters Lot.

Gates 1 North and 4 will be open for entry at 4:30 p.m., with a note that the West Club gate will no longer be open to the public.

EverBank Stadium is undergoing construction as part of the Jaguars’ preparations for the Stadium of the Future, which may affect stadium entry and parking lot arrangements.

For more information on the transformation, fans can visit the Stadium of the Future website.

The stadium scrimmage offers fans a chance to engage with the team as they prepare for the upcoming season, despite ongoing construction at EverBank Stadium.

