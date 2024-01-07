Jaguars fans make their way to Nashville to show support for the team in Week 18 matchup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars fans have flocked to Nashville to show unwavering support for their team in a pivotal Week 18 matchup.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan was at EverBank Stadium, reporting on the fans’ enthusiasm ahead of a game that could see the Jaguars secure a home playoff game next week.

With a potential AFC South title on the line, Jaguars fans are not holding back in their journey to Nashville, echoing the sentiment that a win tomorrow would not only secure a home playoff game but also mark their second consecutive division win.

Deedee Ellis, a Jaguars fan in Nashville, known as Tealopatra 9-Oh-Fro, shared her experience, “The plane was packed with Jaguars fans. So much so, the flight attendant, who was a Miami Dolphins fan, had to join in once we gave a Duval.”

In a show of dedication, fans have traveled from Duval to Tennessee, with flights packed with Jaguars supporters creating a spirited atmosphere.

The significance of winning the AFC South title back-to-back is not lost on the fanbase.

Ellis emphasized, “It’s very important to the fan base—those who have been around for a while, who are in need of continuing success at this level, but at the same time to maintain newer fans and let them know the Jaguars are for real, and we know they are.”

With expectations high, Ellis has a message for the team, “We expect them to play hard because we’re going to cheer hard and bring back the AFC South Championship to Duuuuuvvvaaaallll.”

As the Jaguars gear up for this must-win game, the fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to represent AFC South champs. Regardless of the outcome, Action Sports Jax promises to provide pre-game and post-game coverage, ensuring fans stay connected with the Jaguars during this crucial moment in the season.

Stay tuned for updates as AGS fans continue to bring their energy to Nashville, showing that the Jaguars are more than a team—they are a community. All eyes are on the field as the Jaguars aim for victory and a shot at postseason success.

