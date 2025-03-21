Jaguars to Field One of NFL’s Youngest Rosters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Now that Free Agency has more or less concluded, it’s time to take a step back and look at the Jaguars roster before the team utilizes its 10 draft selections in April.

It’s a much different roster now than even just a few weeks ago.

No team may have made more transactions this Free Agency Period than the Jacksonville Jaguars.

General Manager James Gladstone released Evan Engram, Devin Duvernay, Ronald Darby, Josh Reynolds and traded Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans, all in a single day.

Gladstone used the extra cap space and open roster spots to add ten free agents, four along the offensive line, two in the secondary, two at tight end, one receiver and one quarterback.

The roster itself is among the NFL’s youngest and looks to only get younger as ten draft prospects are set to join the team next month. The Jaguars roster has an average age of just 26.5 years old, sixth youngest in the NFL.

Many of the Jaguars best players are some of their youngest as Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr, Travon Walker, and Tyson Campell are all 26 years or younger.

James Gladstone could have spent a lot more money in Free Agency. The Jaguars still have $35 million in cap space, tenth most in the league, however, Gladstone’s methodical approach could set the Jaguars up for a prosperous future.

Gladstone knows teams are built through the draft and some of the Jaguars’ highest paid players cap figures are about to jump up significantly after this season. Hines-Allen’s cap hits go from $15 million in 2025 to $40 million in 2027.

How does the Jaguars positional spending compare to the rest of the league?

Oddly enough, despite spending big at some key positions last offseason, the Jaguars are not top-10 spenders at any given position this season. The position they rank the highest would be edge, spending $35 million in 2025, 11th most.

The Jaguars’ offensive spending as a whole ranks 29th. The trading of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram did a lot to lower this number. Just two offensive players are set to have a cap hit larger than $10 million, Trevor Lawrence and Walker Little.

The Jaguars rank 20th at quarterback, 20th at running back, 18th at receiver, 25th at tight end, and 23rd along the offensive line in positional spending. This will be the last year quarterback is this low as Trevor Lawrence’s cap is set to climb each of the next three seasons.

The Jaguars are set to spend a bit more along the defense but not by much. In total, the Jaguars are set to spend the 21st most on defense, still very much within the bottom half of the league.

Three defensive players have a cap hit larger than $10 million: Josh Hines-Allen, Foye Oluokun, and DaVon Hamilton.

The Jaguars’ spending ranks 26th at defensive tackle, 11th at edge rusher, 12th at linebacker, 17th at cornerback, and 16th at safety. Many of these will skyrocket in the coming years, namely those of Hines-Allen, Campbell, and the eventual re-signing of Travon Walker.

The Jaguars are set to lead the NFL in edge rusher spending come 2027 even without there-signing of Travon Walker. They also are set to lead the league in cornerback spending in 2027.

Obviously a lot will change as teams hand out larger and larger contracts, however, Gladstone’s passive, meticulous approach to free agency likely kept these factors in mind.

This will be a down year in pay for the Jaguars with the expectation of much higher cap hits in the coming years. Even so, Gladstone knows a quality NFL roster is built through the draft and with ten selections, that is exactly what he is planning to do

